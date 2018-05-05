Intolerance Towards Food

NET Bureau, Sisir

As a person related to the food community for quite some time now, I have seen many trends come and go like the monsoons. But is there something very sinister growing up in the whole culinary world? Are people getting intolerant regarding food? Where is this leading India to?

‘Beef Vs pork’ had been a very old controversy in India which was been exploited by many organisations (both political and religious) alike. But since the last 4-5 years this conflict has taken a more violent side. Events that can be quoted in this section include the death of an individual after public lynching because of the doubt that he was transporting or selling beef and the throwing of pork carcasses inside a mosque complex.

Youth of today often come out in support of their choice, or rather try to forcefully implement their choice on the greater sections of the society. This is clearly visible in almost all food related communities on the various social media platforms.

Due to the fact that I have done most of my studies outside of my native state, train have been my favourite mode of communication since quite sometime. Apart from being comparatively cheaper, it also allows me the liberty to meet and interact with people from various backgrounds and various parts of the nation. I have met vegetarian passengers innumerable number of times, but this is the first time someone had asked me to remove my empty plate and keep it outside the compartment because she and her husband got the smell of non vegetarian food from my empty plate. Please keep in mind that I had consumed the egg curry meal of the Indian railways menu !!! When pointing out that I had kept the plate under my seat for someone from the catering party to come and remove it, she went forward to create a scene about it which was finally controlled after the intervention of the Train Ticket Examiner. Again in the morning, in the same train, another person who was totally unaware of the happenings of the previous night, asked me to eat somewhere else because I was about to eat bread omelette (the quintessential Indian railways breakfast). He went ahead to suggest that eating non-vegetarian food is not only against “indian culture” but also harmful to the human body. And after learning such a great theory from an educated person, I decided to shift my seat and eat my breakfast in peace !!!

The constitution of India allows me to chose my food habits as per my choice under the Right to life and personal liberty under section 21. Although petitions have been raised various times to ban certain items or cuisines, the judiciary has repeatedly upheld this very personal choice of us citizens. Even after that how can anyone tell me shift just because he or she doesn’t consume it. Should there be seperate compartments in public transport now, followed by the same reservation in all public places like movie halls, hospitals etc etc?

What troubles me now is” is our country becoming intolerant towards food?” How will our country even develop if we can’t even accept the food habits of the person sitting next to me?