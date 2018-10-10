Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Introduce Good Behaviour on Internet, says Rathore

October 10
16:20 2018
NET Bureau

Information and Broadcasting Minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathore has called for the introduction of good behavior on internet and social media platforms.

During a live Facebook interaction on the necessity of using social media responsibly on Wednesday, Rathore said, “There is a need for creating awareness. Parents and teachers have a big role to play in this cause as it is a collective effort.”

Speaking the expansion of media the minister said, “Media which was largely limited to a few people earlier, is now in the hands of everyone. Now everyone has a broadcasting channel himself and voices of persons and communities are going worldwide.

He further informed that the Prime Minister in his monthly broadcast Mann Ki Baat on All India Radio has stressed on responsible use of social media for the benefit of people.

SOURCE: All India Radio

