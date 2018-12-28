Invitation for Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019

NET Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State with Independent Charge for Rural Development & Medical Health, Mahendra Singh called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the latter’s office at Itanagar on Thursday and formally handed over an invitation from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019.

Singh informed Khandu that this year the Mela is being organized in a never before scale expecting more than 14 crore visitors from over 92 countries. The Mela, one of the grandest in the world, is being organized from 15 January to 4 March 2019 at Prayagraj (former Allahabad) wherein devotees from across the country and outside come to take a dip in the holy confluence of Ganga, Jamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers.

Formally accepting the invitation letter, Khandu telephonically expressed gratitude to Yogi Adityanath and said he was humbled by the gesture. He said the invitation delivered personally by Singh, a minister in the UP Government, proved Yogiji’s interest and concern to make the religious event a grand and successful one.

Also, the gesture symbolized the affinity he has for Arunachal Pradesh and its people. Khandu said that being partner states in the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ program of the Narendra Modi Government, Arunachal Pradesh is committed to join, cooperate, support and coordinate in events and programs of the Uttar Pradesh government that promotes national integration through long-term engagements.

“As through me, the Uttar Pradesh government has invited every citizen of Arunachal Pradesh to the Kumbh Mela, I can assure this is the right opportunity to begin our engagement with Uttar Pradesh,” Khandu said and assured participation of cultural troupes from the state in the Mela as a part of cultural engagement with Uttar Pradesh. While giving details, Singh said that many ‘firsts’ were being incorporated in preparing for the event. One of which, he said, is ministers from Uttar Pradesh traveling to various states and personally inviting people. Singh will now travel to Tripura and convey the invitation on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government to the people of the state. NP Singh, Commissioner, RD, UP Government is accompanying the minister.