Wed, 08 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

IPL 2020 is possible if normalcy returns by October: Ashish Nehra

April 08
12:10 2020
Former India left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra believes there is a possibility of the IPL taking place in the last quarter of the year, provided the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control worldwide by the month of October.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29, has been suspended till April 15 with no clarity yet on whether it would go ahead at all.

“Even if the IPL doesn’t happen in August, (because) there are a lot of places in India that witness rains during that month and there are high chances that lots of matches will get cancelled,” Nehra told the official broadcaster.

“If things go back to normal around the world by October, we’ll have a 100 per cent clearance,” he reckoned.

Source: Times Of India

