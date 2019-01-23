Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 23 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

IPS Officer Rina Mitra on Shortlist For CBI Director

IPS Officer Rina Mitra on Shortlist For CBI Director
January 23
15:16 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Rina Mitra, a Madhya Pradesh-cadre IPS officer with roots in Bengal, is shortlisted among 12 candidates from whom the selection committee led by the Prime Minister is expected to pick the new CBI director on Thursday.

 In the course of her 34-year career in the police, she has served in Madhya Pradesh as District Superintendent of Police of three districts, DIG & IG CID, Inspector General (Legal/Pers), Spl. DGP(Trg) and Spl. DGP, PHQ.

If chosen, Mitra, who belongs to the 1983-batch, would be the first woman to head the CBI. Currently, she is posted as a special secretary (internal security) in the Union home ministry and has a clean record, a non-controversial image, and experience of working in the CBI. She was the CBI superintendent for five years and had a long tenure in Madhya Pradesh state vigilance where she handled serious corruption cases.

The home ministry, which is the cadre-controlling authority of the IPS, had sent a list of nearly 60 officers from across the country on Monday to the Prime Minister’s Office out of which 12 candidates were shortlisted based on their seniority, integrity, experience in probing anti-corruption cases and most importantly their experience of working in the CBI or handling vigilance matters.

Mitra has been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 1999 and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2008.

Source: IndianWomenBlog.org

Tags
CBIIPSMadhya PradeshRina Mitra
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.