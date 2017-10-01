‘Irabot Square’ in Imphal on Cards

The 121st birth anniversary of freedom fighter and social activist Jananeta Hijam Irabot was also observed by Irabot Celebration Committee Manipur University at the university campus on Saturday.

The observance function was graced by Minister of Health and Family Welfare/Law and Legislative/Art & Culture, L Jayantakumar Singh as chief guest; Prof essor N Lokendra Singh, Dean of Social Sciences, MU as president; Parliamentary Secretary (Home) L Sushindro Meitei; Professor M Mani Meitei, Dean, School of Humanities; Professor Arunkumar, Dean, School of Human and Environmental Sciences; Professor Th Madhuri Devi, Librarian; Professor Kh Tomba Singh, Dean of Students Welfare and Professor Ch Ibohal Meitei, Director of MIMS & CESD, MU as guests of honor.

On the occasion, Minister Jayantakumar disclosed the Government’s decision to dedicate the land opposite to Manipur State Assembly Complex in honor of Jananeta Hijam Irabot Singh and named it as ‘Irabot Square’.

He requested the media to convey the wishes of the current Government to keep Jananeta Hijam Irabot as a State icon above every social and political based division.

He added that the state will observe the birth anniversary of Jananeta Hijam Irabot in a grand manner.

Parliamentary Secretary Sushindro urged the people to support the Government in its efforts for the proposed installation of the statue opposite to the Legislative Assembly complex.

IT News