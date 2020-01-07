Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 07 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Iran declares all US forces terrorists after Qassem Soleimani killing

Iran declares all US forces terrorists after Qassem Soleimani killing
January 07
14:16 2020
NET Bureau

Iran has designated all US forces “terrorists” after an American drone strike killed one of its most powerful figures, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, last week, AFP reports.

The US operation, which killed several others, plunged the Middle East into turmoil and caused ties between Washington and Tehran to plummet even further.

Iran has vowed to avenge Soleimani’s killing, and US President Donald Trump promised retalisation in the event of an Iranian attack.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, where the drone strike took place, the parliament asked US and other foreign troops to leave.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenai, wept over Soleimani’s casket on Monday; his prayers joined the wails of mourners who flooded Tehran’s streets demanding retaliation.

Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani led the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. He was a regional power-broker considered more powerful than Iran’s president and a popular man at home.

Source: India Today

