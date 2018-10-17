Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 17 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Ireland’s Anna Burns Wins 50th Man Booker Prize

Ireland's Anna Burns Wins 50th Man Booker Prize
October 17
19:18 2018
NET Bureau

Anna Burns from Northern Ireland has won the 2018 Man Booker Prize for her third novel Milkman. She won the much coveted 550,000-pound award for her timely, troubles-set novel about a young woman being sexually harassed by a powerful man.

Burns became the first Northern Irish winner of the award and accepted the prize at a ceremony at Guildhall here late on Tuesday. She is also the first female winner since 2012 when Hilary Mantel took the award with Bring Up the Bodies.

Booker’s chair of judges, the philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah, said that the novel is “incredibly original”.

Milkman is narrated by an unnamed 18-year-old girl, known as ‘middle sister’, who is being pursued by a much older paramilitary figure, the milkman.

“None of us has ever read anything like this before,” said Appiah, announcing the prize.

“Anna Burns’ utterly distinctive voice challenges conventional thinking and form in a surprising and immersive prose. It is a story of brutality, sexual encroachment and resistance threaded with mordant humour,” Appiah added.

Burns beat writers including American literary heavyweight Richard Powers, Canadian Esi Edugyan and Daisy Johnson, at 27 the youngest author ever to be shortlisted for the award.

Burns, who was born in Belfast and now lives in East Sussex, drew on her own experiences growing up in what she called “a place that was rife with violence, distrust and paranoia”

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune





