ISI Using Chinese Women To Set Honey Traps

NET Bureau

In the wake of the BrahMos spy case being busted, the Intelligence Bureau has issued an alert against honey traps. The alert states that Pakistan’s ISI has been using good looking Pakistani and Chinese girls to set the traps on high ranking officials and those in the know of official secrets.

It may be recalled that the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra ATS in a joint operation had arrested Nishant Agarwal, an engineer with the Brahmos Aerospace unit in Nagpur on charges of passing on sensitive information to the ISI.

In the wake of a series of such cases being reported, the IB has alerted all government departments, especially the defence forces to watch out for such traps. The awareness should be raised in all such departments and officials need to be told to watch out what they do on the internet, the alert also stated.

An officer informed OneIndia that of late the Pakistanis have been using good looking Chinese women to set the traps. These women profile the scientists in India and engage them online.

In addition to using images of Chinese and Pakistani women on profile pages, the ISI has also hired English and Urdu speaking women to trap officials.

Once the person is profiled, a request is sent, following which the handlers engages in lewd chat. A similar modus operandi was used in the case of IAF official Arun Marwaha, who was honey trapped. Investigations showed that they had first trapped him by talking vulgar with him, following which they threatened to upload the chat transcripts if he failed to pass on information.

He went on to use a chatting application called Hookup. He is alleged to have sent sensitive data through that application. However this application deletes all conversation once a person logs out.

Investigating officials say that while scanning through the various profiles created online to set such traps, a large number of photographs of Chinese women cropped up. All these addresses were traced back to Islamabad, where the ISI runs its primary centre, which sets honey-traps, the officer also said.

In the past four years, 13 serving and retired defence personnel have been arrested for allegedly spying for the ISI.

SOURCE: Yahoo