Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 23 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Sri Lanka Bombings that Killed Over 300

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Sri Lanka Bombings that Killed Over 300
April 23
18:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the devastating Sri Lanka bombings that killed over 300 on Easter Sunday and injured over 500. Sri Lanka had earlier named the local Islamist group, National Thowheeth Jama’ath, as the chief suspect, for the barbaric act that has sparked local and international outrage.

A statement on the group’s official al-Amaq news agency made the claim on the encrypted messaging app Telegram saying the suicide bombers were “fighters of the Islamic State”. The group did not provide any evidence to back the claim, media reports said.

The statement came after an unconfirmed video posted on social media earlier by an affiliated group suggested that the ISIS was behind the Easter horror.

Source: NDTV

 

Tags
ISISSri Lanka Bombings
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.