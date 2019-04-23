ISIS Claims Responsibility for Sri Lanka Bombings that Killed Over 300

NET Bureau

The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the devastating Sri Lanka bombings that killed over 300 on Easter Sunday and injured over 500. Sri Lanka had earlier named the local Islamist group, National Thowheeth Jama’ath, as the chief suspect, for the barbaric act that has sparked local and international outrage.

A statement on the group’s official al-Amaq news agency made the claim on the encrypted messaging app Telegram saying the suicide bombers were “fighters of the Islamic State”. The group did not provide any evidence to back the claim, media reports said.

The statement came after an unconfirmed video posted on social media earlier by an affiliated group suggested that the ISIS was behind the Easter horror.

Source: NDTV