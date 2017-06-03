Sat, 03 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

ISIS Failed in India Despite Large Muslim Population: Rajnath

ISIS Failed in India Despite Large Muslim Population: Rajnath
June 03
13:25 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India has the largest Muslim population in the world but ISIS had been unable to establish itself in the country, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Singh was giving a report card of his ministry on the completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government. “We have strived to provide security for the nation, with full responsibility,” he said at a press conference. He said 90 ISIS sympathisers had been arrested across the country. Singh said ISIS and Ansar Ul Ammah have been included in the list of terrorist organisations.

According to the minister, there had been a 25 per cent reduction in Naxal attacks in 2014-17 as compared to 2011-14 (UPA tenure). He also said three years of NDA government had seen a 42 per cent reduction in deaths in Naxal attacks as compared to last three years of the UPA.

Singh said there was 45 per cent reduction in infiltration from Pakistan in the six months post-surgical strike at the Line of Control in September last year as compared to the corresponding period previous year. The minister said the government would put an end to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

-PTI

Tags
ISISMuslim population
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.