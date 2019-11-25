ISIS-inspired module busted in Assam; Delhi cops arrest 3 ‘highly-radicalised’ suspects

NET Bureau

The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have averted a terror strike in Assam with the help of local cops.

According to Delhi Police Special Cell’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha, the suspects were inspired by terror group Islamic State and “highly-radicalised”.

The men – identified as Mukadir Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jameel Luit (all in their early 20s) – were apprehended in Assam’s Goalpara district on Sunday with an Improvised Explosive Device, baton sword, and one kilogram of explosive material.

They were classmates and had also radicalised some people in Delhi, said the DCP said.

Kushwaha, while addressing a press conference, said the arrested people were reportedly planning a terror attack on Raas Mahotsav, which is associated with the Raas Leela of Lord Krishna.

Giving more information, Kushwaha said while Jameel Luit worked at an Aadhar enrolment centre, Mukadir Islam was employed as a driver and Ranjeet Ali worked at a trading centre.

The Delhi Police further said that the attack in Assam was supposed to be a trial run as they planned to replicate the similar attack in the national capital. Without specifying the particular place, Kushwaha said the Delhi areas that experience heavy footfall were on the men’s target.

He added that a detailed interrogation will reveal further links.

Source: Times Now News