ISL 2018: NEUFC Beat Pune City

NET Bureau

A goal in each half helped NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) beat FC Pune City 2-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Tuesday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (23′) gave visitors the lead and a Juan Mascia (90+1′) spot-kick sealed the win for the visitors who are unbeaten away from home this season.

Diego Carlos’ injury facilitated Iain Hume’s first start of the season for the hosts. Juan Mascia and Keegan Pereira forced their way into the Highlanders’ lineup after their scintillating injury time display last game. Gurwinder Singh made his first start in nearly a month.

The first-half produced an exciting end-to-end affair. Bartholomew Ogbeche came close to scoring in the 21st minute but his toe-poke on the volley off a lofted ball into the box was somehow parried off by goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

NEUFC broke the deadlock when Federico Gallego’s flag-kick bounced ahead of Ogbeche stationed on the far side. Both Gurtej Singh and Jonatan Vila were at fault to not monitor the striker’s movement, resulting in the Nigerian scoring his eighth goal of the season.

At the other end, Ashique Kuruniyan tested the ‘keeper with a first-time effort off Marcelinho’s corner-kick but the shot was saved by Pawan Kumar.

Pune City kept on piling pressure and Matt Mills’s header off Marcelinho’s freekick was scrappily pushed away from danger by the goalkeeper.

At the stroke of half-time, Singaporean referee Mohammad Taqi chose not to point to the spot despite the ball clearly touching Gurwinder Singh on his arm inside the box.

The hosts could not carry over the momentum into the second half as the game turned out to be a scrappy affair after the break. Iain Hume’s first-half injury meant that Marko Stankovic had to come off the bench after the change of ends.

NEUFC’s defence remained resolute against half-chances Pune City got. The best of it was Robin Singh’s low powerful shot from inside the box which Pawan Kumar managed to hold off despite a fumble.

Just like the last match, it was Mascia again, who brought the game to life in its dying embers. Sahil Panwar was guilty of conceding a soft penalty and Mascia scored from the spot.

Mato Grgic’s goal-line clearance moments before the final whistle from a Robin Singh effort ensured that the Highlanders kept their third clean sheet of the campaign.

This victory propelled NEUFC to the second spot, on the tail of Bengaluru FC who still have a two-point lead with a game in hand.

SOURCE: Goal

Image Source: Goal