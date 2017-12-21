Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 21 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

ISL: Balwant Singh Brace Fires Mumbai City Past NEUFC

ISL: Balwant Singh Brace Fires Mumbai City Past NEUFC
December 21
10:26 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Striker Balwant Singh scored a brace as Mumbai City FC thumped NorthEast United FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The win took Mumbai into the top four of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) table, and banished the memories of a disappointing 0-1 loss against ATK at home. NorthEast now sit in lowly ninth position and have scored just two goals in six matches.

The first goal was a howler as NorthEast’s goalkeeper, Ravi Kumar ran out of his area to challenge Balwant, who simply had to arrange the ball past him into a gaping goal from outside the box.

Mumbai City put the result beyond doubt with a second goal in the 68th minute. A lapse in concentration from Rowllin Borges allowed Achille Emana into a dangerous area from where he squared the ball for Balwant. With an open goal awaiting him for the second time in the match, he made no mistake whatsoever.

The goal came minutes after Balwant had missed a chance from close range. Emana was the man at it again, but his cross was headed over from yards away in an inexplicable miss.

But while Balwant took credit for the goals, it was Emana who caused the most trouble for NorthEast. The attacking midfielder created room for himself brilliantly on the hour mark, but this time Ravi Kumar got down sharply to make a stop.

NorthEast piled on the pressure and sent fizzing crosses into the box at will, but a lack of cutting edge in front of goal meant those chances went abegging.

They saw Marcinho smack the post with an attempt and Seiminlen Doungel miss from point-blank range before Mumbai’s goals. This profligacy in front of goal will certainly be a problem in their quest to qualify for the business end of the Hero ISL.

-IANS

Tags
Indian Super LeagueNEUFC
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.