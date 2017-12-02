ISL: NEUFC Move into Top 4 with Win over Delhi Dynamos

NorthEast United FC defeated Delhi Dynamos 2-0 to register their first win in the Hero Indian Super League at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

The visitors had the Brazilian duo of Marcinho and Cezario to thank as they struck a goal each in the first session of play as NorthEast moved to the top four with four points. Marcinho opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Cezario doubled their advantage on the half an hour mark.

After a nervy start to the game by both sides, NorthEast United FC opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Midfielder Halicharan Narzary drove into the opposition box before finding Marcinho with a cross on the far side unmarked. The Brazilian volleyed the ball into the net to hand his side the advantage.

Delhi Dynamos were still recovering from the setback when NorthEast struck again five minutes later, helped by some poor goalkeeping from Albino Gomes. The goalkeeper completely missed his kick after a back pass leaving the goal wide open for Brazilian striker Cezario to tap the ball home.

Delhi’s best chance of the first half fell to midfielder Jeroen Lumu. Guyon Fernandez delightful ball over the top of NorthEast United’s defensive line found Lumu. The Dutchman had both time and space inside the box, but his effort was well blocked by goalkeeper Rehenesh TP, who was quick off his line.

In the second half, Delhi Dynamos came out stronger. The hosts looked full of purpose after being completely outplayed by the visitors in the first 45 minutes. Delhi dominated possession and looked to patiently create chances.

Delhi should have cut the lead in the 65th minute. A loose back pass by Adilson Goiano right on the edge of his penalty box gifted the ball to David Ngaihte, but the substitute couldn’t find a way past the NorthEast goalkeeper.

As the clock started to tick, NorthEast United dropped deep into their own half to protect their advantage. They were happy to see the game off and the coach introduced defender Martin Diaz to replace goalscorer Marcinho with over 15 minutes left on the clock.

Delhi mounted attack after attack but couldn’t find the net.