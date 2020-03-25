Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 25 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Isolation may cut peak numbers by 89%, says ICMR

Isolation may cut peak numbers by 89%, says ICMR
March 25
14:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for complete lockdown for 21 days amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, scientists at Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) said that the next three weeks are crucial for India to combat the spread of the virus.

ICMR said that social distancing is very important to fight against coronavirus.

According to a study by ICMR using a simple mathematical model of infectious disease transmission has revealed that that home quarantine of symptomatic can reduce the overall expected number of cases by 62 per cent and the peak number of cases by 89 per cent.

PM Modi also stressed on social distancing as the only safe option to curb coronavirus disease. He said, it is important to stay inside your houses and stay at a distance from each other.

According to ICMR, India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths till date. The experts at the apex medical research body said that it is very important to break the chain of the virus to contain the spread of infection.

“If people would follow the implementation of lockdown and maintain social distancing, then we would be able to break the chain of the virus. The existing infections would be identified and people can be treated,” Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, a scientist at ICMR told ANI.

“Also infection would not multiply. This will help to break the COVID19 chain and flatten the curve of the disease outbreak,” he said.

Most importantly, social distancing should also be followed among family members, he added.

Source: Business Standard

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.