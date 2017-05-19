ISRO Conferred 2014 Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday presented the 2014 Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The award, announced by a jury headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari in 2014, consists of a trophy, a cash prize of Rs 1 crore and a citation.

ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar received the award here on behalf of the space body. “The International Jury of the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development awarded the prize for 2014 to ISRO in recognition of its path-breaking achievements, culminating in the Mars orbiter mission, its significant contributions in strengthening international cooperation in peaceful use of outer space,” the citation read.

The trophy, with a portrait of Indira Gandhi presented in the tradition of a Jaipur miniature painting, is made of banded Haematite Jasper, a low grade iron ore.

Singh presented the award for 2015 to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees at a function in New Delhi in 2016. Earlier recipients of the award include former American President Jimmy Carter, Namibian leader Sam Nujoma, Kenyan environmentalist Wangari Maathai and German chancellor Angela Merkel.

-PTI