Fri, 19 May 2017

Northeast Today

ISRO Conferred 2014 Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

ISRO Conferred 2014 Indira Gandhi Peace Prize
May 19
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday presented the 2014 Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The award, announced by a jury headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari in 2014, consists of a trophy, a cash prize of Rs 1 crore and a citation.

ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar received the award here on behalf of the space body. “The International Jury of the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development awarded the prize for 2014 to ISRO in recognition of its path-breaking achievements, culminating in the Mars orbiter mission, its significant contributions in strengthening international cooperation in peaceful use of outer space,” the citation read.

The trophy, with a portrait of Indira Gandhi presented in the tradition of a Jaipur miniature painting, is made of banded Haematite Jasper, a low grade iron ore.

Singh presented the award for 2015 to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees at a function in New Delhi in 2016. Earlier recipients of the award include former American President Jimmy Carter, Namibian leader Sam Nujoma, Kenyan environmentalist Wangari Maathai and German chancellor Angela Merkel.

-PTI

Tags
Indira Gandhi Peace PrizeISRO
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.