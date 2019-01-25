ISRO Launches Military Satellite Microsat-R & Student-Made Satellite Kalamsat Into Orbit

NET Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday night undertook its first mission of 2019, successfully launching military imaging satellite Microsat-R and Kalamsat, a satellite built by students. The satellites were launched at 11.37 pm on Thursday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

According to news reports, Kalamsat is the world’s smallest and lightest communication satellite.

The two satellites were launched using a new variant of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, according to IANS. “To reduce weight and increase the mass, an aluminium tank is being used for the first time in the fourth stage,” the space agency’s chairperson, K Sivan, had told IANS earlier.