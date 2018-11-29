Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 29 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

ISRO PSLV-C43 Mission Successfully Launches HysIS Satellite

November 29
16:20 2018
NET Bureau

ISRO has confirmed the successful launch of the PSLV-C43 mission that carried the HysIS satellite as part of its payload. This was the 45th launch flight of the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) rocket, conducted from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Through PSLV-C43, ISRO has launched a total of 31 satellites with a combined payload of 641.5kg. While HysIS was put into orbit around 10.15am, the 30 other satellites were oriented into space around 11.45am. The latter was projected at a height of 504.5km, as the HysIS satellite was projected from 636.6km above the Earth’s surface.

The Indian space agency has confirmed that the core-alone PSLV version was used to set off India’s latest earth-imaging satellite. Through this, the HysIS satellite has been projected to a polar Sun synchronous orbit. News of the same was announced by mission director R Hutton, and also confirmed by ISRO online.

Phase-1 of the mission post launch, that involved the projection of HysIS, was monitored by the Sriharikota based of the Indian space agency. On the other hand, the launch of the other 30 satellites were monitored by ISRO’s observation units situated at Thiruvananthapuram and Lucknow, and news of the same was relayed to Sriharikota.

With this launch, HysIS will be able to monitor the Earth’s surface within a bandwidth of 400nm-2500nm wavelength. This include visible, near infrared and far infrared bands of the spectrum. With its orbit, it will remain at the same position relative to the Sun throughout its five-year mission, as it relays information about weather patterns, coastlines, atmospheric behaviour, and more.

The PSLV rockets are also being considered for launching manned missions into space that ISRO plans to achieve within the next few years.

SOURCE: The Indian Express

Image Credit: The Indian Express

