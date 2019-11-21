Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 21 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

ISRO reschedules CARTOSAT 3 launch to November 27

ISRO reschedules CARTOSAT 3 launch to November 27
November 21
14:16 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Indian space research agency ISRO has rescheduled the launch of its third-generation earth observation satellite CARTOSAT 3 to November 27 this month. The launch was originally slated for Monday next week.

On its Twitter page, the space agency said: “The launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 scheduled on November 25, 2019 at 0928 hrs is rescheduled to launch on November 27, 2019 at 0928 hrs from Second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.”

ISRO had announced on Tuesday that the Cartosat 3 launch would be the 74th launch from the Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle will place Cartosat 3 in an orbit of 509 km, and will carry 13 commercial nano satellites from the US as part of commercial arrangements with NewSpace India, Department of Space. The PSLV launch would be the 21st such rocket in the configuration that contains six solid strap-on motors, according to a release from the space agency.

Source: Economic Times

Tags
Cartosat-3ISROPSLV-C47
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.