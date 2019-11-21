ISRO reschedules CARTOSAT 3 launch to November 27

NET Bureau

Indian space research agency ISRO has rescheduled the launch of its third-generation earth observation satellite CARTOSAT 3 to November 27 this month. The launch was originally slated for Monday next week.

On its Twitter page, the space agency said: “The launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 scheduled on November 25, 2019 at 0928 hrs is rescheduled to launch on November 27, 2019 at 0928 hrs from Second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.”

ISRO had announced on Tuesday that the Cartosat 3 launch would be the 74th launch from the Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle will place Cartosat 3 in an orbit of 509 km, and will carry 13 commercial nano satellites from the US as part of commercial arrangements with NewSpace India, Department of Space. The PSLV launch would be the 21st such rocket in the configuration that contains six solid strap-on motors, according to a release from the space agency.

Source: Economic Times