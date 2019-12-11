Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 11 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite, RISAT-2BR1 from Sriharikota this afternoon

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite, RISAT-2BR1 from Sriharikota this afternoon
December 11
12:40 2019
NET Bureau

The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) will launch today its earth observation satellite, RISAT-2BR1 on PSLV-C48 from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The countdown for the launch began at 4.40 PM yesterday. ISRO said Launch is scheduled at 3.25 PM today, subject to weather conditions. RISAT-2BR1, a Radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg, will be placed into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degrees.

PSLV-C48, which is the 50th mission of PSLV, will also carry 9 customer satellites of Israel, Italy, Japan and USA as co-passengers. These international customer satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited.

Source: News On Air

