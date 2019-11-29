Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 29 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Issac Paulallungmuan: 12-year-old Manipur boy to appear in HSLC exam

November 29
12:48 2019
NET Bureau

A 12-year-old boy from Churachandpur’s Kangvai village is all set to appear for the HSLC exam 2020 due early next year, as BSEM has cleared the same ‘as a special case’ after taking into account his mental age and superior IQ.

Issac Paulallungmuan (12) son of Genkholian and Boijem of Kangvai has impressed his teachers and parents with his ability so much that both separately knocked at the BSEM’s door to allow the boy sit for the board exam despite 3 years shy of the minimum required age.

With the parents and the boy’s current school – Mount Olive School – petitioning the State Education Department to let their November 2007 born boy appear at the HSLC exam, the Department consulted the Department of Clinical Psychology, RIMS before giving the green signal.

An order issued by the Secretary BSEM on November 19, 2019 maintained that the Department of Clinical Psychology, RIMS administered Psychological test on the student and established that his mental age was 17 years and 5 months; while his basal age was 14 years and terminal age was 22 years.

‘His IQ is 141 which is of very superior intellectual and development functioning,’ it added.

“Considering his mental age and superior IQ level, it is hereby ordered to allow Isaac Lallungmuan to get registration with the board at his actual date of birth and to appear in HSLC Examination, 2020 as a special case,” further declared the order.

Source: E-Pao

