Fri, 22 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win gold medals

ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win gold medals
November 22
12:46 2019
NET Bureau

In Shooting, India’s young shooters touched another sensational high with Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar clinching gold medals in their events to give the country its best ever single-day show in the ISSF World Cup Finals in Putian, China on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Bhaker fired her way to the gold with a junior world record in the women’s 10 metres air pistol event, while the 20-year-old Elavenil claimed the top honours in the women’s 10 metres air rifle competition.

Later, another teen sensation Divyansh finished on top in the men’s 10 metres air rifle competition.

India are currently top of the table with three gold medals, followed by China two gold, one silver, one bronze.’

Source: News On Air

ISSF World Cup
