IT dept detects unaccounted income of Rs 400 crore in Chennai

The sleuths of the Income Tax Department have detected an unaccounted income of more than 400 crore rupees by a prominent business group in Chennai.

They made searches in its premises last Tuesday and the processing of the documents have revealed that the group has been involved in large scale irregularities.

The business house is dealing with non-ferrous metal processing and is also involved in money lending activities.

The officials also unearthed hidden cloud servers other than the regular servers used by the group for accounting, which revealed unaccounted transaction details.

Encrypted data was also retrieved by the officials from a pen drive and decrypted for further probe, as said in a statement by the Income Tax Department.

Source: News On Air

Photo Credit: AIR Pics