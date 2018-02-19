‘It is Duty of Everyone to Keep High Morale Standard of State by Respecting Women’

“Comparing with other parts of the country, women are getting her space and respect in Manipur. It is the duty of every citizen to keep high morale standard of the State by respecting women and need to condemn whenever there is news for atrocities, molestation and rape against women,” said Manipur Governor Dr. Najma Heptula on Sunday in the ‘Prize Distribution Ceremony’ of the Nationwide competition on Legal Rights of Women held at Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

The Governor said that “the rights available to women in India can be broadly classified into two categories, namely Constitutional Rights and Legal Rights. The Constitutional rights are those which are provided in the various provisions of the Constitution. But mere existence of these Constitutional or Legal Rights is not sufficient, implementation part needs to take up fully as well as attitude of the people about women need to change.

When the country was liberated from British, our fore fathers wrote Constitution and foundation of women rights enshrined in the Constitution with ‘Adult Franchise’. It shows, unlike Saudi Arabia and African countries women are treating equally as men in India.”

Recalling her initiative for empowerment of women starting from her 30s, 33% reservation for women in the election of Local Bodies and Gender Budgeting, the Governor expressed satisfaction by seeing the Manipuri women’s contribution in the field of politics, economy and society and expressed her desire to spread the news of world’s largest women market/ Ima Market.

As part of the programme, prizes were distributed to the winners of the Competition. It is worth to mention that the Competition, under the sponshership of National Commission for women, was organized by MSCW on 12th January 2018 among the College students of the State.