Itanagar Finds Place in New Smart City List

Arunachal Pradesh has achieved another milestone to rejoice and this time it’s the capital city of Itanagar at centerstage.

The concerted effort put in by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleague Nabam Rebia has finally bore fruit as Government of India has added nine new cities to the Smart City list which includes Itanagar. With addition of nine more cities on the smart cities list, the total number goes to 99.

An elated Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State (Independent) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri for accepting the request of the State Government and finally gifting the state capital with the smart city package.

Terming the selection of Itanagar in the smart city list as a perfect New Year gift to the Itanagarians as well as the state government, Khandu assured to reciprocate the gesture in the truest sense.

“This New Year has become all the more special by this special gift from the Union Government” Khandu said. “By selecting Itangar in the list, the Centre’s intentions in developing the frontier State of Arunachal Pradesh has become very clear and positive” CM said while deeply extending his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Khandu also expressed satisfaction over the effort put in by the officers and officials of UD department, NGOs and other stakeholders who have been rigorously taking up the matter.

With Itanagar making to the list of smart cities, Arunachal Pradesh has two cities under the Smart cities list. Pasighat was earlier chosen for the smart city project for which the launching ceremony is scheduled on 21st January next.