ITC Launches Nimyle Floor Cleaner Across Northeast

NET Bureau

ITC Ltd, India’s premier multi-business conglomerate announced its foray into the floor cleaner segment with the brand Nimyle- 100 per cent natural action floor cleaner across the North Eastern states on Tuesday.

Nimyle is a natural action cleaner that harnesses the goodness of Neem. Nimyle’s unique formulation ensures 99.9 per cent germ kill making the floor Child and Pet Friendly. Floors are the most susceptible and yet visible part of our homes; they get dirty, attract germs, accumulate spills and still remain an important element within every home.

Packaged in recyclable bottles, Nimyle is a chlorine free product designed to effectively kill germs and clean your floors and conforms to the quality, performance and safety expectations from an eco-friendly product. The Nimyle range of products are designed with naturally derived ingredients and completely excludes any chlorine based active systems in the formulation.



Dr Ramasamy Annadurai, principal scientist at the ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre who has worked extensively in the study of Neem stated, “Neem has been an integral part of the Indian health and hygiene system for centuries. In India, the plant is often considered as a backyard pharmacy due to its medicinal and remedial measures. Nimyle is a testimony to this promise of the goodness of neem and the natural cleaning properties of the plant. Nimyle not only leaves the floors clean without Chlorine, its unique 100% Natural Action kills germs ensuring child and pet friendly floors in every home that uses the product. Nimyle is the power of Neem that keeps your floor clean.”

Nishita Goswami, acclaimed actress, stated, “Actually, before this moment, I had not looked at floors the way it needs to be looked at. I would like to thank ITC for bringing this conversation on environment friendly floor cleaners to the fore. Environment today is extremely fragile. For years together we have not cared of the things around. It is critical to change this beginning today! And it begins with each one of us at our own home. Let us revisit what we bring into our home, read labels properly and make the right choices which are environment friendly and natural. There is no substitute for anything which is Neem based as for generations, Neem has been the most effective ingredient to disinfect and clean. Nimyle is a great beginning and I would say the best available today for a naturally pure and clean home. Make the switch now!”

For centuries, Neem has been recognized in India for its possession of powerful medicinal and healing properties. Due to its antiallergenic, antidermatic, antifeedant, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and insecticidal properties, it is revered as the most versatile plant known with its relevance being noted since Ayurvedic medicine. The United Nations has named Neem as the tree of the 21st Century.