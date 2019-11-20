ITF rejects Pakistan’s appeal, Davis Cup tie to be played in Nur-Sultan

NET Bureau

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Tuesday confirmed that the Pakistan versus India Group 1 Davis Cup tie will now take place in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan. The world body had on November 4 announced that the tie would be shifted to a neutral venue instead of being played in Islamabad. The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) subsequently appealed against the decision, but now, merely 10 days before the tie, the ITF has announced the final venue.

“The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) appealed the Davis Cup Committee decision to move the tie from Islamabad. The appeal was dismissed by an independent tribunal on Monday 18 November,” the ITF said in a statement. “Further to the decision of the PTF not to nominate a neutral venue, in accordance with Davis Cup regulations, the Davis Cup Committee has voted in favour of the tie being hosted by the ITF on neutral ground at the National Tennis Centre in Nur-Sultan (previously Astana), Kazakhstan on 29-30 November.”

The tie being moved to a neutral venue accentuates the gulf in class between the two teams.

India’s star players had previously made it clear that they will be unavailable for the tie should it be held in Pakistan. For the meeting in Kazakhstan though, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) has named a strong seven-man team that will be travelling. Spearheading the Indian team will be the country’s second highest ranked singles player Sumit Nagal (131), along with Ramkumar Ramanathan (175), Sasikumar Mukund (261), Saketh Myneni (390) and first-time call-up Sidharth Rawat (500). The team will also include doubles specialists Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (110) and 18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (105). On Monday, India’s highest ranked doubles player Rohan Bopanna (38) was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Source: Indian Express