It’s Duty of People to Protect Environment: Sikkim CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Tuesday said it is duty of the people to protect environment from destruction in order to provide a better place for the future generations to live in.

“On the World Environment Day, let us remember that we have a responsibility to protect our Mother Earth for our future generation,” he said in a message.

On this occasion, the chief minister called for a ban on use of plastics as a measure to save environment.

“Sikkim is the first state in the country to ban the use of plastics as early as in 1998, it was one of our foremost initiatives towards environmental protection after we formed the government in December 1994,” he said.

Chamling urged the citizens to refrain from using plastics as it is extremely hazardous to nature and said that all of us must take a pledge to keep our world clean, green and pollution-free always.

Outlook