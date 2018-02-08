Ivy League Academy: Building Minds & Shaping Lives

An August Beginning

To have the best of the best education is the birthright of every child. And every single parent wishes to enrol his/her child in such an institution that not only imparts quality education, but it also helps in shaping the path of their lives and helps them in the pursuit of a better and a strong career. A school must be such that it helps in bringing out the best out of every child. In the world, there are some individuals who dream to build such a place where education is not only about gaining knowledge but also understanding life. The Ivy League Academy, which was established in 1988 in Hyderabad, is such an institution that aims at making a difference in different ways to the students who become a part of it. It not only aims to provide the best of the best education to it students but also builds them in such a way that they shine in every phase of their lives, irrespective of where they eventually land up under the vast open sky.

An expansive green, picturesque, 40-acre campus dotted with boulders and natural rocks, Ivy League is lined with a neat network of black-topped internal roads and pathways. These connect the scattered clusters of buildings which constitute the academic sections, living areas, dining segments and sports fields. For more than three decades now, Ivy League has been constantly striving to endow students with a holistic education and open new windows of opportunity and enterprise.

Mission With a Reason

An institution when it is established is set-up with some basic principles and a crystal clear mission in front. Ivy League’s mission is to bring out the ‘man’ from inside a ‘child’. The closed boundaries of a school are always protective. Ivy League aims to build students with strong characters so that when they leave the protective boundaries of the school are ready to can face any challenge in life; no matter how big the challenge might be! An Ivy League is the proud inheritor of an exemplary legacy of a rich, many-hued tradition and “the clear stream of reason”. He embraces modern learning in his journey through the ever-widening frontiers of knowledge.

Reasons to Chose Ivy League

The USP of a school lays in many things and a parent when decides to put his/her child in a school thinks over a thousand times as why should he/she go for a particular school. Questions like ‘How is this school different from the other’, ‘Will my child be groomed properly here’ etc keeps on popping. Ivy League has the answer to all these questions and queries of the thinking mind.

Ivy League believes in imparting knowledge to students in three different ways- Day Scholar, Weekday Boarder and Full Boarder.

Day Scholar

The concept of a Day Scholar is designed to facilitate students of Hyderabad who live within commuting distance and commute daily to the school.

Weekday Boarder

The concept of a Weekday Boarder is a unique one. From Monday through Saturday, weekday boarders spend their time on the campus getting exposed to the entire gamut of the school’s activities. At the end of the week, they head back home to spend quality time with their family and are back on Monday mornings.

Full Boarder

Boarders are students who reside in the school throughout the year participating in all activities and are exposed to special sessions during the weekends. They travel back home during breaks.

Ivy League Academy is committed to providing finest schooling to the students in the CBSE curriculum from Class I to Class XII.

The school is safe and secured. The administration is committed to providing with hygienic surroundings and students’ health is given a priority and timely health check-ups are organised.

Not Just Academics

Gone are the days when only academics used to be the sole criteria of an educated mind and extracurricular activities used to take a backseat. In today’s competitive world, apart from having a sound academic career, it is also imperative to have an equally stronger extracurricular life, which is beyond the normal academic life. At Ivy League School, stress is always given to extracurricular and students can relish moments of leisure by engaging in a series of extracurricular activities like- sports, music, drama, dance, debate, and arts & crafts. Moreover, the students are also taken on various educational tours and are engaged in a series of events in the school so that they hon their skills.