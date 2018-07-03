Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 03 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

JAC calls off bandh

JAC calls off bandh
July 03
12:29 2018
The 72 hours bandh proposed from midnight of July 2 by Joint Action Committee (JAC) as the Government’s failure to give any positive responses to the demands included in the ultimatum served by 22 organizations in connection with the construction of Mapithel Dam/Thoubal Multipurpose Project has been called off after a detailed discussion with CM N. Biren Singh on Monday at CM’s secretariat, Imphal.

Earlier, convenor of the JAC, LM Thanmi submitted a joint memorandum to the Prime Minister, Governor and the Chief Minister in connection with the issue on February 28, however no response was received.

A release said that discussion was held in presence of minister of IFCD, Letpao Haokip, MLA of Phungyar assembly constituency, K. Leishiyo, MLA of Chingai assembly constituency, Khashim Vashum and members of the JAC, MDAVHCEO chairman, AS. Solomon, MDAVHCEO vice-president, Thanmi Reimai, JAC-AFCMD secretary and Letsei Mate. The next round of talks will be held on July 14, it added.

- Imphal Free Press

