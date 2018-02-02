Jaitley to Release BJP’s ‘Vision Document’ for Tripura

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will on February 12 release the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “Vision Document” for Tripura ahead of the February 18 assembly polls, a party leader announced on Thursday.

“As implementation of the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) for the Tripura government employees would be one of the key poll promise of BJP-IPFT alliance, the release of the party’s ‘Vision Document’ by Jaitley would be an important political step,” Assam Minister and BJP in-charge of Tripura elections Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media.

“If the CPC is to be implemented for the state government employees, support of Jaitleyji is paramount. The ‘Vision Document’ is superior to the traditional poll manifesto.”

During Assam and Manipur assembly elections, the BJP had released similar “Vision Documents” detailing the plans and aims of the party’s vision after assuming in power. Sarma hinted at absorbing 10,323 government teachers, facing axe, within the framework of the law and hiking of minimum wage up to Rs 300.

The Supreme Court last year upheld a Tripura High Court verdict to terminate the jobs of 10,323 government teachers due to some indiscretions. But following the state government’s appeal, the services of these teachers have been extended up to June this year by the apex court.

Sarma, who is also the convener of the BJP-led anti-Congress North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said that Rajeswar Debbarma faction of Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) merged with the BJP on Thursday.

“Rajeswar Debbarma and his team would not only work of the party but also campaign for IPFT-N. C. Debbarma faction in the run up to the assembly polls,” he said, adding it joined the BJP on two-point demands — empowerment of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and voting out of Left Front in the elections.

Despite massive criticism by many parties, specially the ruling Left, the BJP forged an electoral alliance with the faction, which has been agitating to divide the state to form a separate state containing the TTAADC areas.

Of the 60 assembly seats out of which 20 are reserved for tribals and 10 for Scheduled Castes, the BJP has allotted nine tribal reserved seats to IPFT. Polling will be held for the 60-seat Tripura assembly on February 18 and counting of votes is on March 3.

-IANS