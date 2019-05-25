Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 25 May 2019

Northeast Today

Jama Masjid plays host for Shiv Bhandara in Meerut

May 25
12:22 2019
NET Bureau

In yet another display of communal harmony, a mosque in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh allowed its premises to be used for making food (Shiv bhandara) on behalf of a local temple.

The interesting event happened at Kotwali area, where the Jama Masjid premises was used to produce food for  Shiv Bhandara on the ocassion of the foundation day of Somnath Shiv Mandir.

The temple is located at Mohalla Chahshor in Meerut city. The Muslim residents of the area also contributed to the event from helping in preparing the food to its distribution among people.

According to a report in Hindustan, the chief city cleric or Sheher Kazi the Jama Masjid, Zain-us-Sajideen, had earlier assured help to the local Hindu community in providing space for the event.

As usual , the Jama Masjid was opened early in the morning and the big stoves, vegetables and raw food material were arranged in the premises to cook the bhandara.

Also, the water used for ablution for Muslim prayers goers was utilised to wash vegetables. The same water was also distributed to people for drinking.

According to local residents, the Somnath Shiv Mandir is around 150 years old. The temple was renovated around a decade back and idols of deities like Ganesha, Shiv Durga, Hanuman Annupurna were placed in the temple.

Source: TimesNowNews

