Jambey Tashi Inaugurates 13th Round of Sarkar Aapke Dwar

Jambey Tashi Hon’ble MLA 1-Lungla ST Assembly constituency inaugurated the 13th round of ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ i.e Govt at your doorstep at Middle School Mangnam under Lungla sub-division on 20th of November 2018. Addressing the people in the camp he appreciated the initiative of present govt. under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu,and informed the mass that, this type of govt at your doorstep camp is being carried out in every district to bring the benefits of government scheme and machineries till the last man on the row, and appealed the villagers to avail maximum benefit out of such camps, till so far five times Sarkar aapkedwar camps has been conducted in various villages and circle headquarters under Lungla sub division, and every time more than forty departments alongwith its Head of the deptt and its officials participated in it. The MLA also conveyed his gratitude to the officers and officials for their sincere service and participation.He further distributed three numbers of Gas connection to the female head of the family under ujjwala scheme, and felicitated the school toppers of Mangnam and Thrillam Middle school.

Till so far all kinds of necessary documents and certificates were issued on the spot to the applicants, but first time, in this 13th round of Sarkar aapkedwar,at Mangnam, Deputy commissioner, Tawang, Sang Phuntso issued a succession certificate to an applicant from Mangnam village on getting witness from the two Gaonburahs of Mangnam and the applicant’s relatives and villagers,DC Tawang further distributed crop and vegetable seeds to the villagers of Mangnam,Bu-khyung, and Thrillam, Eight marriage registration certificates were also issued by Shri Sang Khandu, Marriage Registration officer Tawang.