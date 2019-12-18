Jamia student loses one eye during alleged police action on campus

NET Bureau

In the aftermath of Jamia violence, a final-year LLM student at Jamia Millia Islamia has alleged that he has lost his sight in his left eye due to the injury that he received during the police crackdown in the premises of the university.

The 26-year-old student from Bihar, Minhajuddin, who spoke to The Indian Express said that many students were studying in the library when about 20-25 police personnel barged inside the campus on Sunday and started beating the students black and blue by lathis. And he was injured in the chaos that followed this unexpected attack.

“Everyone ran for some cover and I hid in the washroom afterwards,” he told to The Indian Express.

He added that, after the injury, he was feeling too weak to escape the spot alone. With the help of some students at the hostel an ambulance was arranged for him and he was rushed to the nearby hospital which was two kilometres away from the campus.

According to the doctor, who has seen his medical reports said that at present there is no vision in his left eye. But if it is due to a rupture in his cornea that his condition has to be monitored in coming days and the doctors will have clarity about his eye only when swelling decreases in a few days.

Meanwhile, Minhajuddin said that he is planning to take legal measures for this loss.

The chief proctor said the university will approach the Ministry of Human Resource Development for an independent enquiry in this violence and would try to help in all possible ways the students affected by it. He also said students have not been asked to vacate the campus.

Source: National Herald India