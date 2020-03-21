Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 21 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Janata curfew: No passenger train to begin journey from Saturday midnight to 10 pm on Sunday

March 21
09:13 2020
No passenger train will originate from any Railway Station in the country from Saturday midnight to 10 p.m. on Sunday in view of the Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Railway Board order said that mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 A.M. on Sunday.

All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well. The passenger trains services already on run at 7 A.M. on the day will be allowed to run to the destinations. The order directed all the Divisions to short terminate the empty trains.

Source: News On Air

