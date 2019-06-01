Janata Dal-United (JDU) state Unit to extend unconditional support to the Pema Khandu led BJP government

NET Bureau

Janata Dal-United (JDU) state Unit has resolved to extend unconditional outside support to the Pema Khandu led BJP government. The Decision of the state JDU was informed by the JDU Legislature Party leader Techi Kaso here today.

Kaso further added that after consultation with the national JDU chief Nitish Kumar the decision to support state BJP government has been taken. He added that state JDU team will be supporting the BJP government from outside with no conditions and demands from the present government. Our support to the state BJP government is as per the order received from the central head of JD-U

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of state JD- U state Unit and MLA -9- Chanayang Tajo Hayeng Mangfi said ‘though the party has not officially submitted any letter to the state BJP party on supporting from outside, the party and its legislators will be supporting policy and program of state BJP .

When questioned on the acceptance of the alliance of JD- U to BJP, Mangfi said that it’s upon the BJP to accept or not to. JDU is an alliance with NDA and accordingly, the JDU Chief has suggested us to support the state BJP unconditionally and externally, added Spokesperson.

“Being the elected legislators from my constituency I will get all my constitutional privilege to look after my people who can’t be denied by any political party,” he said while adding that nor he or his any party member will be demanding more than that.

When asked about any meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu about the decision, Mangfi categorically stated ‘it’s a secret agenda of the JDU so cannot be revealed in public’.

JDU has seven elected representatives in the 60 members state Assembly, Techi Kaso from 13-Itanagar,Hayeng Mangfi from 9-Chayang Tajo, Jikke Tako from 20-Tali,Karma Tashi Wangdi from 5 –Kalaktang, Talem Tabo from 32-Rumgong,Dongru Siongju from 7- Bomdila and Kanggong Taku from 40 Mariyang-Geku.