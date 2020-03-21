Janta Curfew: GoAir to suspend flights on March 22, IndiGo trims operations

Commercial airline GoAir has announced that it will voluntarily suspend all flights on Sunday, in support of the ‘Janata Curfew’ proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, GoAir said, “Goa Air is responding to the clarion call given by the Prime Minister of India to lead the nation in stemming the spread of coronavirus. GoAir will voluntarily suspend all flights on Sunday, March 22, in support of the Janata Curfew proposed by the Prime Minister.”

“GoAir will protect all the PNRs dated March 22, 2020 in view of the Janata Curfew for a period of one year under the “Protect Your PNR” scheme. Passengers can contact GoAir at any time over the next one year to redeem their ticket on ANY GoAir flight on any date with no charges being levied, the statement said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines has reduced its domestic schedule to match market demand over the next few weeks. It said the services are being maintained to cater to those with urgent travel requirements.

“On Sunday 22nd March, in line with the Janata Curfew announced by the Prime Minister on 19th March, the airline will be operating approximately 60 per cent of its normal domestic schedule, in order to accommodate those with urgent travel requirements on that day,” a press statement from IndiGo said.

“Going forward, responding to the various travel restrictions imposed worldwide, most of our international flights are suspended and additionally, given the reduction in domestic demand, we are trimming our domestic India operations by approximately 25 per cent for now. In this fluid situation, IndiGo will continually review operations to match capacity to demand,” the IndiGo’s statement further said.

Source: Business Standard