Janta Mela 2017 Begins in Sikkim

The landmark event ‘Janta Mela’, under the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan 2017 kicked off from Rhenock, East Sikkim on Sunday. Organized by the Rural Management & Development Department, the Janta Mela will be held in all the four Districts in the coming days. The event, held at Rhenock Senior Secondary School on Sunday, had the presence of Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling as the Chief Guest.

‘Janta Mela is the earnest effort of the State Government to fulfill the basic necessities of the underprivileged persons through welfare benefits to enable them to lead a dignified life. The Government has spent a total of Rs.700 cores for these schemes’, Pawan Chamling said.

The Chief Minister handed over token benefits under various departmental schemes to beneficiaries of four constituencies which included schemes under the RM&DD such as house upgradation, GCI sheets, pressure cookers, LPG, handing of LCD projector to Dalapchand GPU, and Community investment funds to Ward Development Society. Likewise, other schemes distributed were Horticulture mechanism scheme, Forest schemes, Sukumbasi welfare scheme of the LR&DM Department, homestay scheme under the Tourism Department, SC trainees for motor driving license, unmarried women pension, disabilities scheme, proud mother scheme under the Social Welfare Department, mulching cow scheme under Animal Husbandary, trout culture scheme under Fisheries, Food Security & Agriculture Department schemes, Forest Department schemes, distribution of rice cooker under UD&HD, and Samajik Sewa Bhatta under the Culture Department.

Addressing the huge gathering, Chamling stated that the Janta Mela is being organized to deliver benefits directly to the needy and genuine people of the state and also to make people aware of the various schemes being implemented by the state government. “We want to make people self-governed and self-reliant,” he added. He stated that the government has been supporting the youth to make them self reliant in different sectors and now it is upto the youth to find their own direction.

The Chief Minister said that the main aim of the state government is to uplift the common people and give priority to the grassroot level. Therefore, the state government has been giving top priority to bring about total development in the rural areas and at the same time uplifting the standard of living. He also talked about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana where he directed all the concerned departments to construct concrete houses for the benefit of the rural people so that they have standard and proper houses to live in. He instructed the Panchayat members to ensure that all the entitled beneficiaries receive the deserved schemes so that the state can finally fulfil the dreams of making the state Kutcha House Free by 2018. He said that every individual should have a house and thus it is the mission of the state government to work towards it.

Chamling talked about the various incentives that the state government is starting from July 1st, 2017. He said that the old people will be getting pensions for their livelihood and every individual with the age group of 60-70 years will get Rs 1000 per month, 70-80 years to get Rs 1500 per month and above 90 years to get pension of Rs 2000 per month. Bongthings to also get incentives of Rs 1500 per month from July 1st, 2017.

He also announced pension of Rs 2000 per month for unmarried women above the age of 45. Physically challenged people to also get pension of Rs 1500 from July 1st, 2017. Daily wages of MR employees to be Rs 300 per day. Chamling stressed that Sikkim has progressed considerably in the last 23 years and he urged the public to evaluate the transformation and development which has taken place in the state. He also asked the beneficiaries to make the best use of the incentives received in the function.

Earlier, RMDD Secretary, D.R. Nepal gave the welcome speech whereby he said that the main motive of Janta Mela was to uplift the status of the people in all fields. He added that the state government has been organizing this Mela in all four districts to uplift the economic and social status of the people and the government is committed towards working for the people. He also briefed that the Janta Mela is being held under the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan so that the beneficiaries come from the Gram and get the maximum benefits from the schemes, he explained.