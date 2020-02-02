Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 02 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

January GST revenues cross ₹1.1 lakh crore again

January GST revenues cross ₹1.1 lakh crore again
February 02
00:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Collections of Goods and Services Tax surged in January, crossing the ₹1.1 lakh crore mark for only the second time since the GST regime began.

Gross GST revenue for January 2020 stood at ₹1,10,828 crore, according to an official statement on Saturday. This is the second highest monthly GST revenue, second only to the April 2019 revenue. This was also an 8% rise from the GST revenue collected a year ago, in January 2019. If only domestic transactions are taken into account, GST revenues showed a growth of 12%.

Of the total, ₹20,944 crore came from CGST, ₹28,224 crore from SGST, ₹53,013 crore from IGST (including ₹23,481 crore collected on imports), and a cess of ₹8,637 crore (including ₹824 crore collected on imports).

The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in January is ₹45,674 crore for CGST and ₹46,433 crore for the SGST.

Source: The Hindu

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.