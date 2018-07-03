Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 03 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Japan Players Clean Dressing Room After Heart-breaking World Cup Defeat to Belgium

Japan Players Clean Dressing Room After Heart-breaking World Cup Defeat to Belgium
July 03
17:46 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia will be remembered for the classy Japanese footballers and their fans. Despite a heart-breaking loss to Belgium in the round of 16 on Monday, the ‘Samurai Blue’ (Japan national football team) showed their gratitude after cleaning their dressing room and then leaving a thank you note for their hosts.

Journalist Tancredi Palmeri shared a picture of the Japanese dressing room on his Twitter account in which they also left a note in Russian saying ‘Spasibo’ – which translates to ‘Thank you’.

Not only the footballers but their fans were also pictured cleaning the stands after the conclusion of the game.

This is not the first time that the Asian giants and their fans have put on display an example of their impeccable character. Earlier also, during the group stages, the Japanese fans were seen regularly cleaning the stands following their team’s matches.

This was despite a painful loss in which Japan had taken a 2-0 lead but ended up being on the losing side following an epic comeback by Belgium. Japan exited the competition after Nacer Chadli scored the winner in the injury time handing Belgium 3-2 win to progress to the quarterfinals where they will meet Brazil.

While there have been several moments of brilliance on and off the field in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the pictures of Japanese footballers and fans cleaning up after themselves will certainly rank among the favourites.

- TOI

Tags
FIFA World CupJapan Football TeamSamurai Blue
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.