Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to be the First Moon Tourist of SpaceX

Japanese billionaire and art curator Yusaku Maezawa will be the first private passenger to the moon aboard the Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), revealed Elon Musk’s space transportation company SpaceX in a tweet on Tuesday.

Maezawa will invite eight artists who represent Earth in his journey to the moon, scheduled in 2023.

Making the announcement in a series of Tweets, the 42-year-old entrepreneur – owner of Japan’s largest online fashion retail website Zozotown — shared a Youtube video.

“I choose to go to the moon, with Artists,” he said.

“What will they see? What will they feel? And what will they create? #dearMoon,” said the voice over in the video.

The space journey will last for 6 days and come as close as 125 miles to the Moon’s surface.

Later, Musk tweeted, “Yusaku will be bringing 8 (brave) artists & cultural figures with him on the journey around the moon!”

Only 24 human beings have visited Moon till date, last being the Apollo mission in 1972. “SpaceX’s next generation vehicle—BFR—will be the most powerful rocket in history, capable of carrying humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” tweeted the space transportation firm.

Till date, SpaceX has completed over 60 launches and has the world’s only reusable orbital class rockets and spacecraft—capable of launching to space, returning to Earth, and flying again.

Speaking at the event, Maezawa said, “What if Picasso had gone to the Moon? Or Andy Warhol or Michael Jackson or John Lennon?”

The overall development cost for moon trip aboard BFR will be roughly $5 billion, said Musk.

Maezawa has already made a down payment, which is significant enough to have a material effect on for cost and development of BFR, added the internet entrepreneur and Tesla electric car CEO Elon Musk. According to Forbes, Maezawa is the 18th richest man in Japan with a fortune of $2.9 billion.

