Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 09 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Japanese companies ban women from wearing glasses at work. Internet is angry

Japanese companies ban women from wearing glasses at work. Internet is angry
November 09
12:31 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Some Japanese companies deciding to ban women from wearing spectacles at work has led to widespread condemnation and sparked heated discussions on social media, the media reported on Friday.

According to Japanese media reports, the companies have “banned” eyewear for female employees for various reasons, the BBC reports. Among them, some retail chains reportedly said glasses-wearing shop assistants gave a “cold impression”.

It was not clear whether the “ban” was based on company policies, or rather reflected what was socially accepted practice in those workplaces. But the topic has led to heated debates on social media.

The hashtag #glassesareforbidden has been popular in Japan and the topic continued to attract tweets on Friday.

Some Japanese companies deciding to ban women from wearing spectacles at work has led to widespread condemnation and sparked heated discussions on social media, the media reported on Friday.

According to Japanese media reports, the companies have “banned” eyewear for female employees for various reasons, the BBC reports. Among them, some retail chains reportedly said glasses-wearing shop assistants gave a “cold impression”.

It was not clear whether the “ban” was based on company policies, or rather reflected what was socially accepted practice in those workplaces. But the topic has led to heated debates on social media.

The hashtag #glassesareforbidden has been popular in Japan and the topic continued to attract tweets on Friday.

The movement attracted a stream of support and a strong social media following. Supporters tweeted the petition alongside the hashtag #KuToo in solidarity with her cause, mirroring the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse.
The slogan plays on the Japanese words for shoes “kutsu” and pain “kutsuu”.

Source: India Today

Tags
companiesJapanspectacles
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.