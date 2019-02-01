Japanese Man ‘dated’ a cockroach and Ate Her When ‘She’ Died

NET Bureau

A Japanese man has confessed to “dating” a cockroach for almost a year and says he even obsessed about having sex with it.

Yuma Shinohara (25) called the bug his “first love” and says he was able to communicate with his beloved Lisa, as he lovingly named her.

According to Metro, Yuma explained to Asian YouTube channel Asian Boss he’d bought Lisa from Africa.

Yuma is an entomophagist, meaning he advocates and practises eating insects as an alternative to meat, for environmental reasons.

He’s well known for organising bug-eating contests in Japan.

Although the relationship was platonic, Yuma admitted to often fantasising about bedding Lisa – either with himself insect-sized or with her human-sized.

Sadly Lisa died after a year, which left Yuma a little devasted.

“The day she passed away was difficult, but I knew it had to come since she was a cockroach with a short lifespan.”

And, of course, when she died, Yuma – an avid nature advocate – decided to eat her.

“I did it with reverence.

“So now Lisa lives in my heart and continues living as part of my body.”

Yuma said that no human girl was as “hot” as Lisa and that they were “100% serious” about each other.

Source: News24