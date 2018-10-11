Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 11 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Japanese PM Extends Support To Swacchh Bharat Abhiyaan

Japanese PM Extends Support To Swacchh Bharat Abhiyaan
October 11
16:20 2018
NET Bureau

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered his government’s support to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

In a written message, PM Abe said that Japan will cooperate with India, which promotes the Clean India initiative under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

He further underscored Japan’s commitment to realise healthy societies in Asia and congratulated India on the success of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention.

“Securing clean water and improving sanitary conditions is a common challenge in the world. We hope for the further progress of each country’s efforts to address the challenge through active discussions at this convention (MGISC)”, Prime Minister Abe said in his message.

The Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention (MGISC) was a four-day international conference that brought together Sanitation Ministers and other leaders in WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) from around the world. A host of national and international dignitaries attended the event, which was inaugurated by the President and addressed by the Vice President of India. The Convention culminated on 2nd October 2018, Gandhi Jayanti, which was also celebrated as the Swachh Bharat Diwas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres addressed the concluding function.

Tags
IndiaJapannarendra modiShinzo AbeSwacchh Bharat MissionSwachh Bharat Abhiyaan
