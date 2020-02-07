JAPI: ASSAM’S PRIDE AS TRADITIONAL INDUSTRY MAY DISAPPEAR

Arup Jyoti Das

Japi, the bamboo head gear of rural Assam is a trademark of the handicrafts built in Assam and plays a very important role in the traditional economyofthestate, particularly in Nalbari District. In Nalbari, it has become a professional cottage industry and provides livelihood to many families. Originally used by farmers in rural Assam to protect them from rain and sun, the Japi has become a decorative art craft and symbol of Assamese pride with the passing of time. Hardly any Assamese event can be imagined without the Japi being placed respectively somewhere in the event, whether welcoming a guest by crowning him/her with it or as a decorative item.

This decorative Japi, which is called Phulam Japi (which has lots of design on it) has replaced the Haluwa Japi or Japi of the farmer. Unfortunately, the making of Haluwa Japi is almost abandoned by the Japi artisans as it has lost its demand due to the use of raincoat and other such products. The Haluwa Japi has become a thing of the past now and for people who have no idea about rural Assam, Japi is nothing but the current market friendly Phulam Japi that too as a decorative item. Besides Phulam and Haluwa Japi, there are many other types of Japi which include – Bor Japi, Tupi Japi, Gorokhia Japi etc. Phulam Japi is also known as Sorudaya Japi. Owing to its huge demand in the market, the making of Phulam Japi dominates the Japi cottage industry. Japi is made of tightly woven bamboo (or cane occasionally) and tokou paat(A type of fan palm) . The name, Japi comes from jaap, bundle of taku leaves. Phulam or sorudaya jaapis are made with elaborate designs on cloth (primarily red, white, green, blue and black) that is integrated with the weaving of the japi.

The Phulam Japi is the specialty of a cluster of villages in and around Sutarkuchi of Nalbari, which produces thousands of Japis annually. Most of these products are exported. Murikona, Arikuchi, Sutarkuchi, Mughkuchi, Bolamughkuchi, Tilana and Teresia villages form the hub of the Japi industry in Assam. It is important to note that earlier, Japis were very important for ordinary Assamese folk, while Phulam Japis were worn by people of high station (royal & high class families). It has been in use since the days when the great Chinese traveler, Hiuen Tsang came to Kamarupa in the 7th century.

Japi, as a craft is facing lots of challenges at present. These challenges are so strong that people associated with the work fear that there won’t be any Japi makers left in the near future. “I don’t think it will (Japi making) last beyond another 20 years. We are appreciated for our work, but appreciation has never been translated into profit and benefit. The return is so less from this work that we hardly manage our food, can’t even think of buying a pair of clothes” stated Jatindra Kalita, who is associated with Japi making since his childhood. Kalita also said that if he finds a better job, he would surely leave Japi making so that he could lead a better life. Kalita’s opinion is reflected by other artisans too. Jatindra Kalita is a resident of Sutakuchi, one of the most important village associated with this craft.



Despite having reasonable demand among people of Assam including the elite Assamese, people associated with Japi making no longer want to associate with it as a means of livelihood. This is primarily because of the absence of a market, where artisans can directly sell their product, presence of the middlemen who take away most of the profit, lack of government support and unproductive research project which has never benefited this cottage industry. Sunil Kalita, a former Japi maker from Sutarkuchi and now a self employed man, opines that Government and politicians have failed the Japi industry as there is almost not a single incident where Japi makers have been benefited from Government schemes. Schemes, which are meant to benefit Japi industry hardly or never reach them due to the involvement of politics and corruption. Sunil also stated the researchers who came to their village to do research on Japi have damaged the spirit of artisans as research has failed to bring any benefit to the artisans and the industry. The situation has become so complex now that researchers are looked at with suspicions.

It seems Japi as a traditional industry and economy is in its last stage. If we believe, like most of the Japi artisans have claimed, then this industry is fast disappearing. Only proper, peoples’ friendly govt. policies and interventions can help it survive. The loss of the Japi industry won’t be just a loss of a sustainable economy, but will also be a loss of cultural identity and a magnificent traditional art form.