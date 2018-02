Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday allocated the portfolios of tourism and tax & excise to Jarkar Gamlin who was sworn in as a cabinet minister on Thursday, an official notification said.

With the induction of Gamlin, the total strength of the cabinet rose to 12 including the chief minister.

Gamlin, who represents Aalo East constituency under West Siang district was holding the charge of Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency.