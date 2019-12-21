Jasprit Bumrah irks Rahul Dravid by refusing to go through fitness test

NET Bureau

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has irked Rahul Dravid, with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, by declining to go through a fitness test. Following some net sessions with the national side in Vizag. The 26-year-old left for Bangalore to put up with the inescapable fitness test before his comeback to the Indian team.

The Rahul Dravid led NCA had an issue with Bumrah using private specialists. The pacer was refused a fitness test, with reports suggesting that the NCA are uncertain as how can a test be run if Bumrah is using his own set of experts.

According to TOI, Bumrah had already notified the team management the he was not interested on going to the NCA. As a matter of fact, Bumrah’s reluctance came after he was cautioned by some senior players about daunting experiences there.

Earlier, The NCA had decided to invite Indian trainer Nick Webb for the fitness test. But Dravid has asked him not to come anymore.

“Rahul (Dravid) is still very new to the NCA. It’s been just a few months since he has taken over. He’s still trying to comprehend how things have been functioning at the academy. To be fair to the NCA, more than 200 cricketers from across the country come there to train and learn. It’s not just about one or two individuals. Rahul is trying to put better systems in place,” As per TOI, sources at the NCA.

Source: Catchnews