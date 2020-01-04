Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Shami combination one of the most exciting in the world: Jason Gillespie

NET Bureau

India’s pace-bowling department has made massive improvements in the last couple of years with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma among others terrorising world-class batsmen with their pace, consistency and hunger to pick wickets under any conditions. Former Australia pacer and a legend of the game, Jason Gillespie reviewed India’s bowling riches as he termed Bumrah-Shami combination as one of the most exciting duos in the world.

While comparing the Australian pace battery to that of India’s, Gillespie said that it’s tough to go past the troika of Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins but went on to term the Indian pace attack as ‘fantastic’.“India have a fantastic attack. I think there are some wonderful pace attacks in the world at the moment. I particularly enjoy watching Australia and India’s pace attacks. It’s tough to go past (Mitchell) Starc, (Josh) Hazlewood and (Pat) Cummins in my opinion. However, what I can say is that Bumrah and Shami is one of the most exciting bowling combinations in the world,” Gillespie told The Times of India.

When asked whether he was surprised to see India producing world-class pace bowlers, Gillespie said it is something not surprising at all as India have always produced a lot of talent pacers. “I’m not surprised that India have pace bowling riches. There’ve always been a lot of talented fast bowlers in India,” Gillespie said.

After wreaking havoc with the ball in 2019, India would be looking for even a better show from their fast bowlers with bilateral series and the ICC World T20 approaching thick and fast. India will be next seen in action when the Men in Blue take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series starting from January 5 before locking horns with Australia in what will be a three-match ODI series later this month.

Source: Times Now News