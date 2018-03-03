Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 03 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Javadekar Assures to Issue Appointment Order of NERIST Permanent Director

March 03
13:53 2018
Amid agitation by students, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has assured to issue appointment order of NERIST permanent director, Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Honchung Ngandam said. Ngandam said Javadekar informed him over telephone on Friday evening.

The president of the agitating students of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Banta Natung said their stir would continue till they were given proof of the appointment order.

The students have launched an agitation from February 27 at the NERIST entrance gate with eight on hunger strike since March one.

Natung said the agitation has been launched as the Institutes academic standard was hit after departure of last director Deepankar Pal in October 2014.

-PTI

NERISTNERIST DirectorNERIST Permanent DirectorPrakash Javadekar
